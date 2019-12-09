South Africa

Woman abducted during 'hijacking' of Panayiotou's father is found alive

By ERNEST MABUZA - 09 December 2019 - 12:35
Costa Panayiotou, father of convicted wife killer Christopher Panayiotou, was shot dead outside his Port Elizabeth shop on Monday morning. His assistant, who was abducted during the attack, has been found.
Costa Panayiotou, father of convicted wife killer Christopher Panayiotou, was shot dead outside his Port Elizabeth shop on Monday morning. His assistant, who was abducted during the attack, has been found.
Image: Mike Holmes

The abducted assistant of businessman Costa Panayiotou, who was shot dead in Uitenhage on Monday morning, was found alive in Kwazakhele, Port Elizabeth, early on Monday.

Police spokesperson Capt Khaya Tonjeni said Panayiotou, who is the  father of wife killer Christopher Panayiotou, had just closed his shop in Market Street at 1am and was walking towards his vehicle with his assistant when unknown men shot him. 

“He sustained a gunshot wound in the upper body.  It is  said the suspects abducted Panayiotou’s assistant [a woman] and stole his VW Polo. 

“Moments later, police recovered a vehicle abandoned in front of a house in NU-9, Motherwell. It is also said Panayiotou’s assistant was later found in Kwazakhele, Port Elizabeth,” said Tonjeni.

He said police had opened a case of murder, hijacking and abduction, with the possibility of additional charges being added in relation to the abduction.

Father of wife killer Christopher Panayiotou shot dead outside snack bar

Costa Panayiotou, 67, was gunned down outside the Bambi Snack Bar.
News
7 hours ago

Would you like to comment on this article or view other readers' comments? Register (it’s quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Trending

Related articles

Latest Videos

Are these the men setting fire to Cape Town trains? CCTV footage captures ...
Celebrating Zozi's Victory
X