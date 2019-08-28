Ace Magashule a 'blesser of many' - inside the Free State 'asbestos heist'

ANC secretary-general and former Free State premier Ace Magashule is a "blesser of many" who blatantly abused his power and laundered money from the public purse.

That's according to former Free State economic development MEC Mxolisi Dukwana, who in scathing testimony before the state capture inquiry on Wednesday detailed Magashule's alleged involvement as premier in what is known as the "asbestos heist" in the province.

The "asbestos heist" describes a R255m contract handed out by the province's department of human settlements in 2014. The contract was to assess 300,000 households for asbestos roofing.

That year, tender mogul Ignatius Mpambani's company Diamond Hill formed a joint venture with Blackhead Consulting, an engineering firm owned by businessman Edwin Sodi, to do the job. Mpambani was shot dead in June 2017 while driving his Bentley in Sandton.

"We assume that nobody knows how many of the units have asbestos and the intention is to make sure we eradicate these units. It must be understood why they ended at 300,000. The amount given [for the contract] was R255m, you then divide that by R850 per unit, you then get 300,000 exactly," Dukwana said.