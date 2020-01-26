ANC officials forgo celebrations to attend to bus crash survivors

Several top ANC officials who were set to attend the party's celebration in Limpopo rushed to a local hospital to visit bus crash survivors who were injured when the vehicle they were traveling in rolled over at GaSekgopo near Modjadjiskloof.

The injured and the six people confirmed dead were travelling to the the party's 108th birthday celebration in Bolobedu near Tzaneen. Among the deceased was a female bus driver whose husband was also driving another bus to ANC's birthday party at Mohlabaneng village.

Limpopo ANC spokesman Donald Selamolela said the party's celebration didn't go as planned after ANC supporters and the bus driver died.

"It is sad for the party because what was meant to be a celebration ended up being a tragedy; we would like to extend our deepest condolences to the affected families,"Selamola said.

"We also would like to applaud comrades [home affairs minister] Aaron Motsoaledi, MEC for health Phophi Ramathuba and MEC for transport Dickson Masemola for their involvement in making sure that some lives are saved."