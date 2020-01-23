Another party is no silver bullet for SA's increasingly troubled political landscape

Does SA really need a new political party?

Frankly, I'm not convinced that a new party would make a difference in addressing the country's political crisis.

While I agree with the sentiment that none of the three big parties - the ANC, DA and EFF - have demonstrated the kind of leadership to inspire any confidence, the challenge is not merely within those formations. The crisis is systemic. Yet another, new political party is no silver bullet.

Political parties have become the barrier to effective oversight and accountability to a large degree.

As much as it is foolhardy to think that the major parties can self-correct, it is similarly ridiculous to believe that a new formation will overcome the hurdles that have tripped up all the others that came before it.

SA has had its fair share of new parties since the first democratic elections of 1994.

In 1999 the United Democratic Movement, African Chrisitian Democratic Party (ACDP) and United Christian Democratic Party (UCDP).

In 2004 the DA, an amalgamation of the New National Party and the Democratic Party, as well as the Independent Democrats founded by Patricia De Lille.

In 2009 Congress of the People (COPE) founded by former ANC members at the ousting and resignation of Thabo Mbeki as head of state and government, and African People's Convention, founded by Themba Godi, another former PAC leader.

In 2014 the EFF, National Freedom Party (NFP) led by Zanele kaMagwaza-Msibi, former chairperson of the IFP and Agang SA which started out as a political platform launched by Mamphela Ramphele.

In 2019 De Lille's GOOD Party and the African Transformation Movement.

Each of these parties came onto the scene promising to be an alternative, particularly to the ANC.

It has actually become fashionable for prominent figures who leave existing political parties or who claim to have the answers to the country's pressing problems to start a political party.