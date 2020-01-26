England ensured that this match will go into a fourth day when they opted not to enforce the follow-on here on Sunday.

They are‚ however‚ in total command of the fourth Test and the series after dismissing South Africa for a paltry 183 in their first innings.

It handed the tourist a sizable 217-run first innings lead and they added to that advantage with alacrity in the post lunch session.

They reached tea on 86 for two for an overall lead of 303.

After struggling to find opening batsmen who can operate in concert‚ the Zak Crawley and Dom Sibley partnership seem to be taking root.

They put up another 50-stand and they did it with relative ease.

To be fair‚ the South African attack suffered an early setback when Vernon Philander was forced to leave the field with a hamstring injury halfway through his second over.

He felt discomfort in his right hamstring and left the field for an evaluation. He was then sent for a scan to assess the extent of the injury.

It fell to Dane Paterson to complete the over and he quickly settled into a rhythm.

The first England casualty was assertive opener Crawley who was caught behind off Dwaine Pretorius for 24.

Paterson‚ who had changed to the Corlett Drive End continued on his miserly ways.

He bowled a far more disciplined line and when he got one to jag back Joe Denly’s defences were found wanting.

The delivery rearranged his stumps leaving England on 75 for two.

Desperate not to bat last‚ England opted not to enforce the follow on.

They will bat themselves into an impregnable position by stumps leaving South Africa with a mountain to climb in the last two days of the Test and the series.