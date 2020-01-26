Six dead including bus driver in bus crash to ANC bash

"Before we left Polokwane this morning to Mohlabaneng village she said to me close your mouth, and she kissed my lips and drove off."

This is the sad reaction from a Limpopo husband who lost his wife, also a bus driver, when her vehicle crashed at Sekgopo village outside Modjadjiskloof.

MEC for transport Dickson Masemola confirmed that six people died while several others were injured when the driver of the bus they were traveling in lost control, causing the vehicle to roll over at the accident-prone Sekgopo Hill along the R81.

The husband of the driver whose bus crashed refused to be named before he formally informed his family. Both husband and wife, are Great North Transport bus company employees, and they were ferrying ANC supporters to the party's 108th anniversary celebration taking place at Mohlabaneng village in Bolobedu.