Teacher 'assaults' grade 6 pupil with electrical pipe

A grade 6 pupil was assaulted with an electrical pipe, allegedly by a teacher, for failing to do his homework.

The 10-year-old pupil from St Jeff College in the Johannesburg CBD was left with bruised bums and unable to sit in class for a day.

The boy's 30-year-old mother, who cannot be named to protect him, said she was shocked when she learnt that her son was beaten with an electrical pipe on his buttocks.

"According to the teacher, he did not do his English homework. They were supposed to write a story about their family, but the teacher said she only wanted a draft," the mother said.

"That is when the corporal punishment started. All the girls were beaten with the electrical pipe on their hands whereas the boys were hit on the bums."

The mother said the incident happened on Monday and she only found out about it after school when her son returned home.

"He was playing with his younger brother who accidentally hit him in his bums. He jumped and screamed complaining about pain. When I checked him he had bruises. I took pictures and sent them to my mother who immediately called the school," she said.