Teacher 'assaults' grade 6 pupil with electrical pipe
A grade 6 pupil was assaulted with an electrical pipe, allegedly by a teacher, for failing to do his homework.
The 10-year-old pupil from St Jeff College in the Johannesburg CBD was left with bruised bums and unable to sit in class for a day.
The boy's 30-year-old mother, who cannot be named to protect him, said she was shocked when she learnt that her son was beaten with an electrical pipe on his buttocks.
"According to the teacher, he did not do his English homework. They were supposed to write a story about their family, but the teacher said she only wanted a draft," the mother said.
"That is when the corporal punishment started. All the girls were beaten with the electrical pipe on their hands whereas the boys were hit on the bums."
The mother said the incident happened on Monday and she only found out about it after school when her son returned home.
"He was playing with his younger brother who accidentally hit him in his bums. He jumped and screamed complaining about pain. When I checked him he had bruises. I took pictures and sent them to my mother who immediately called the school," she said.
The grandmother called the school principal to complain and the matter was referred to the owner of the private school, Jeff Chikandi, who summoned the boy to his office.
The assaulted pupil said: "He asked, 'what the sh** are you doing in my school, why didn't you write the damn draft?' I was standing there, not knowing what to say and he told the principal to write my name in the book of expelled learners."
The mother said all she wanted from the college was a refund of the R10,000 school fees she had already paid.
"I am not happy about the treatment we received from the school. The owner is very rude and arrogant; it's his way or nothing. We can't even voice out our problems as we fear for our children's safety," said the mother who also went to the police station yesterday to open a criminal case of assault against the teacher.
A doctor who examined her son said the boy suffered multiple bruises.
Sowetan visited the school, housed in a four-storey building with broken windows, in downtown Johannesburg.
Chikandi said he told the parent to go to the police and open a case because that's what the school contract states.
"Our teachers know they are not supposed to touch these children and there are procedures to follow, why should I deal with the newspaper when there is a process to follow?" Chikandi asked.
"I have 2,000 pupils in this school and you should have had 2,000 parents coming to complain to Sowetan, but only one came. I fire teachers on a daily basis ... if my child is not treated well, the teacher must pack and go, CCMA does not scare me at all, I will fire your ar** and I won't pay you. We are the best school in the country, they write so many things on social media about me, but I care not..."
Gauteng education spokesperson Steve Mabona said they were saddened by the incident.
"We have instructed our officials to visit the school for necessary intervention. Corporal punishment is outlawed, no one is allowed to assault our children," Mabona said.
