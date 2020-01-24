Pitso Mosimane wants balance between PSL, CAF

Pitso Mosimane will be hoping that his good friend Steve Komphela can do him a favour this weekend while Mamelodi Sundowns take care of business in the CAF Champions League.

Sundowns will have one eye on their CAF obligations and the other on the Absa Premiership where Chiefs travel to Durban to face Golden Arrows.

Seven points separate leaders Amakhosi and Downs in second place.

The Brazilians are currently in Angola to take on Petro de Luanda in their penultimate Group C match at the Estadio 11 de Novembro tomorrow (3pm SA time).

Downs are top of the group with 10 points from four games.