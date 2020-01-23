In 2014‚ former minister of public enterprises Malusi Gigaba opposed the appointment of Steve Lennon as acting CEO of Eskom because he was white and would be frowned upon by the ANC's electoral support base.

This was revealed by former Eskom chair Zola Tsotsi‚ who was giving evidence before the Zondo commission of inquiry into allegations of state capture on Thursday.

According to Tsotsi‚ the board he chaired had wanted Lennon to act in the role when then CEO Brian Dames left‚ a decision he communicated to Gigaba‚ who at first agreed.

However‚ said Tsotsi‚ Gigaba came back weeks later‚ lambasting him “for appointing a white man when the ANC was facing the general elections”.

Gigaba instructed Tsotsi that Lennon could not be CEO and that the board must appoint Collin Matjila.