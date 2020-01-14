South Africa

Judge Zondo: 'I will have the final word on Jacob Zuma's appearance'

By ZINGISA MVUMVU - 14 January 2020 - 11:55
Former president Jacob Zuma
Former president Jacob Zuma
Image: File

The chairman of the commission of inquiry into state capture, deputy chief justice Raymond Zondo, and the commission's legal team have accepted that former president Jacob Zuma is ill and will not be able to appear before them this month.

Zuma's lawyers appeared before the commission for oral arguments on Tuesday morning, insisting Zuma will not be in the country from January 27-31, which is when the commission wanted him to appear before it.

According to Zuma's legal team, their client will be overseas to receive medical treatment.

Zondo accepted this but "reserved my right" to determine a later date for Zuma to appear. 

Zuma offered to grant Zondo access to his medical records but the commission's chair was not comfortable with this.

"I think it is a good thing he has offered without being compelled," said Zondo.

"From what I have been told in the affidavit, it seems what he is offering me to see may reveal his illness, and I have some discomfort having to see anybody’s information relating to their illness."


Click here for the latest news and analysis of the state capture inquiry

Earlier, Zuma's legal representative, advocate Thabani Masuku, said they took exception that the commission insisted on summoning Zuma despite his medical condition, which has seen him treated locally and abroad.

"The commission is doing very important work. They must try to extend to us the presumption that when we give the commission a word, we mean what we say," said Masuku.

"These are issues that can simply be dealt with to preserve the dignity of all involved. 

"It is very embarrassing to stand here and tell the commission that the former president has a medical condition that prevents him from coming here under the threat of a subpoena," said Masuku.

"Where is ubuntu in all this? We have got to preserve the atmosphere of dignity. We take exception that the commission sees fit to insist on having the former president coming here, despite being told of his medical conditions. It is just extraordinary." 

According to Zuma, via his legal team, he will not be able to appear before the commission until March this year.

Zondo said he will be the one to have the final word on Zuma's new appearance date. 

Duduzane Zuma steals the show at ANC birthday bash

Former president Jacob Zuma’s son Duduzane Zuma was the centre of attention at the Tafel Lager Park stadium in Kimberley where the ANC is hosting its ...
News
3 days ago

Parliament vows to deal with Malema if he disrupts Sona over Gordhan

Parliament's presiding officers - Speaker of the national assembly Thandi Modise  and Amos Masondo, the chairperson of the National Council of ...
News
1 day ago

Tread with caution, Mr President

What to do with Pravin Gordhan, the public enterprises minister?
Opinion
8 hours ago

Jacob Zuma set to be summoned by Zondo inquiry

The commission of inquiry into state capture wants the former president to appear before the commission from January 27-31
News
4 days ago

Would you like to comment on this article or view other readers' comments? Register (it’s quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Trending

Related articles

Latest Videos

Refugees camp in CT tourist hotspot: How did we get here?
Zimbabwe plunges towards hunger crisis
X