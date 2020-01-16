Raymond Zondo slams state capture commission's legal team, investigators

State capture commission chairperson deputy chief justice Raymond Zondo on Thursday lashed out at the commission's legal team and investigators for shoddy work in dealing with the affidavit filed by Hawks head Godfrey Lebeya.

At the centre of Zondo's dissatisfaction was whether Lebeya's submission fell within the commission's terms of reference.

Zondo was convinced that, in its current form, most of it did not and Lebeya was thus forced to abandon his testimony. Zondo called for further investigation before he makes a final call.

Furthermore, Zondo instructed the commission's legal team and investigators to never bring before him a witness's submission whose terms of reference were not clear.