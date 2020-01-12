DA worried after 'execution-style' murder at Durban hospital
The DA is worried about the safety of public health facilities after a patient was shot dead at Clairwood Hospital in Durban on Friday.
According to police, two armed suspects entered the hospital and fatally shot a 47-year-old patient. He sustained a gunshot wound to the head.
The motive for the killing is unknown at this stage and a case of murder is being investigated.
“The DA extends its deepest condolences to the patient’s family. The first priority must be their wellbeing, as well as that of the patients and staff affected and psychological support must be provided to ensure that any long-lasting trauma is relieved,” said DA KZN health spokesperson Rishigen Viranna.
He added that the “execution-style” shooting came in the wake of recent violent attacks at other health facilities in the province, including at KwaMsane, Nkonjeni and RK Khan.
He said the safety of both patients and hospital staff were at risk.
“Of particular concern in this latest case is that the gunmen drove onto the Clairwood Hospital property, seemingly without any security checks.
“According to reports, while the gates were locked when they tried to leave, they were able to do so by threatening the security guards into opening them,” Viranna said.
According to the DA, this raises “serious” concerns regarding the training that hospital security guards receive.
The party said it would call on KZN health MEC Nomagugu Simelane-Zulu to fast-track a major overhaul of current hospital and clinic security measures, including improved training of security personnel, better visitor entry and security checks, CCTV cameras and evacuation procedures.
