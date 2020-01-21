Not all clinics can handle childbirth

The fact that this article appeared in the Sowetan for the second time shows how serious, disturbing and unacceptable this whole situation is.

According to the article on January 16, the Public Service Commission in KZN welcomes the suspension of two nurses at Buxeden Clinic for allegedly failing to assist a pregnant woman who later gave birth in a taxi.

This is proof that communities assume that any clinic can assist with the delivery of babies or any health condition.

In Tembisa, for instance, there are several clinics but only one, the Sangweni clinic, operates a 24-hour maternity service. It has the staff and facilities to render a successful and efficient service.