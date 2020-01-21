A failed state can be deadly

Her name was Mosa Mbele. She was to turn eight this year and, just last week, started her grade 2. Little Mosa will not be around for her next birthday, for little Mosa is no more.

She died this weekend, failed by a dysfunctional municipality that cannot provide basic services to its residents.

Little Mosa drowned in a river in Qwaqwa, in eastern Free State, while trying to fetch water for her family.

In a middle income country such as ours, one which is fairly industrialised and advanced as a capitalist society, no child, let alone an eight-year-old girl, should be risking their lives looking for water.

Since the attainment of freedom, SA has made great strides in ensuring that all have access to running water. But the noble campaign that began in earnest in 1994 has been under threat in recent years due to an acute drought crisis facing parts of our country as well as the collapse of local governments across the land.