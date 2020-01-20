Man dies after 'stick attack' by shopkeeper.

A man suffered brain damage and died in a Pretoria hospital after a shopkeeper allegedly assaulted him with a stick.

Semake Malebye, 50, from Makapanstad, near Hammanskraal, north of Pretoria, succumbed to injuries he sustained when he was allegedly assaulted on January 6.

Malebye was certified brain dead at the George Mukhari Academic Hospital in Garankuwa on Wednesday.

Malebye's aunt Lorraine Malebye, 62, who lived with him, said she went looking for him in his bedroom at the back of her house and found him sitting on the floor with his head buried in his hands.

"When he lifted his head to look at me I was shocked to see blood all over his face and clothes," Lorraine said. "I cried for help and my neighbours came rushing. He looked at us; he didn't cry or even say a word as he was unable to talk."

Malebye was rushed to Hammanskraal's Jubilee Hospital by ambulance but was transferred to George Mukhari three days later due to the seriousness of his injuries. He later died.