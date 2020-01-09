'My uncle didn't hang himself, he was slain'

The family of a 34-year-old man who was detained and later found dead is demanding answers.

Webster Matsetela from River Park, in Johannesburg, was arrested on December 26 for allegedly pointing a firearm at someone.

His family was told that he committed suicide after they found him dead in a government facility.

His niece, Nthabiseng Matsetela, said police claimed Webster hanged himself using a blanket while in the holding cells.

Police spokesperson Cpt Mavela Masondo said despite the charge Webster was arrested for, the firearm has not been recovered.

He said investigations were ongoing and would not comment on the circumstances of his death as the matter was being investigated by the Independent Police Investigative Directorate (Ipid).

Ipid spokesperson Sontaga Seisa said they were investigating the matter and no arrests have been made.

"It is alleged that the deceased committed suicide," Seisa confirmed.