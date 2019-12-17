Suspended police tech head Adeline Shezi appears in court for corruption

Suspended senior policewoman Lt-Gen Adeline Shezi appeared in the Pretoria specialised commercial crimes court on Tuesday on charges of fraud and corruption.

Two family members appeared alongside her. They are Tshepo Khoza, 39, and Matilda Khoza, 63. The three are facing charges of fraud and corruption amounting to just over R1m.

The charges relate to the period when Shezi was head of the police’s technology management services.