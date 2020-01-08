Cop killed in exchange of gunfire with Cape Town law enforcement officers

A policeman was killed in central Cape Town in an exchange of shots with two city of Cape Town law enforcement officers.

The incident happened on Heerengracht Street, near Burger King, around 9pm on Tuesday.

Western Cape police spokesperson Brig Novela Potelwa said the new provincial police commissioner Lt-Gen Yolisa Matakata visited the scene of the shooting on her second day on the job.

“Lt-Gen Matakata has expressed condolences to the family and colleagues of slain Const Thando Sigcu, whose death is the subject of a police investigation,” said Potelwa.