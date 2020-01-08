South Africa

Cop killed in exchange of gunfire with Cape Town law enforcement officers

By Dave Chambers - 08 January 2020 - 17:31
Const Thando Sigcu was killed in an exchange of gunfire with a city of Cape Town law enforcement officer on January 7.
Image: Facebook/Thando Sigcu

A policeman was killed in central Cape Town in an exchange of shots with two city of Cape Town law enforcement officers.

The incident happened on Heerengracht Street, near Burger King, around 9pm on Tuesday.

Western Cape police spokesperson Brig Novela Potelwa said the new provincial police commissioner Lt-Gen Yolisa Matakata visited the scene of the shooting on her second day on the job.

“Lt-Gen Matakata has expressed condolences to the family and colleagues of slain Const Thando Sigcu, whose death is the subject of a police investigation,” said Potelwa.

“It is alleged that the 38-year-old constable was apprehending a robbery suspect in Heerengracht ... when two city of Cape Town law enforcement officers stopped on the scene. Shots were discharged and the constable was fatally wounded.

“The robbery suspect also sustained a gunshot wound and was admitted to hospital.”

Potelwa said Sigcu, who was based at Cape Town Central police station, had been in the police service for five years and was a responsible and disciplined officer.

Hawks detectives were investigating the incident, she added.

Richard Bosman, the city's director of safety and security, confirmed that a law enforcement officer had been involved in a shooting. “The matter has been taken over by the SA police for investigation and they would be best placed to provide comment around the circumstances,” he said.

“The city is co-operating with the police, as well as the Independent Police Investigative Directorate (Ipid).”

X