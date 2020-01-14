South Africa

Body of an elderly man of the cloth found tied-up in North West

By Kgaugelo Masweneng - 14 January 2020 - 17:30
A postmortem will be conducted to determine the cause of death after an elderly churchman was found dead in his house in Bodibe village.
A postmortem will be conducted to determine the cause of death after an elderly churchman was found dead in his house in Bodibe village.
Image: ehrlif / 123RF Stock Photo

An investigation is under way into the death of an 83-year-old reverend whose body was discovered in his house on a church property in the North West.

Rev Joseph Hollanders was found, with his hands and feet tied, in Bodibe village by a community member who alerted police on Monday.

“The motive for the incident is unknown at this stage, and a postmortem will be conducted to determine the cause of death," said police spokesperson Col Adéle Myburgh.

Provincial police commissioner Lt-Gen Sello Kwena condemned the incident, describing it as horrendous.

Myburgh urged members of the community to team up with the police and ensure the perpetrators were brought to book.

Anyone with information can contact investigating officer W/O Robert Moshwang on 082 416 0763 or call Crime Stop on 08600 10111.

Congregation protests over priest's recall

Church declines to comment
News
1 day ago

Elderly man dies in lawnmower accident

A man, believed to be in his 80s, was found dead on Monday at his residence in Vereeniging.
News
1 day ago

Trending

Related articles

Latest Videos

Refugees camp in CT tourist hotspot: How did we get here?
Zimbabwe plunges towards hunger crisis
X