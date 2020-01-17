WATCH | Police open fire at ATM fraudsters as they flee mall

An ATM fraud syndicate is suspected of being involved in a shopping mall shootout with police on Thursday in Paarl, Western Cape.

Police opened fire when suspected ATM fraudsters tried to run over the officers with their getaway vehicle after pointing a gun at them.

Sources said the suspects were probably targeting foreign tourists when they were interrupted by police.

In 2017, a SowetanLIVE's sister publication TimesLIVE video showed how ATM tricksters use confusion and sleight of hand to rob their victims.