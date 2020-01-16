Durban metro cop accused of killing Zinhle Muthwa abandons bail

Constable Ndumiso Khumalo, the man accused of murdering his ex-girlfriend Zinhle Muthwa, has abandoned his bail bid.

Khumalo, who worked for the metro police’s multi-operational response team, appeared in the Umbumbulu magistrate’s court on Thursday. He was arrested last week after Muthwa’s body was discovered by Umbumbulu police on the side of the road at the Ndaya Reserve on January 1. It is alleged that he used his service pistol to kill Muthwa.

Muthwa’s friend and co-worker Philisiwe Mnisi shared news of her disappearance on social media when Muthwa did not return home on New Year's Eve.

According to Mnisi, Muthwa left the place they shared in New Germany, west of Durban, in her pyjamas. She said that she became concerned when Muthwa did not return and was not reachable on her phone.

Khumalo made a brief appearance in court on Monday, where the case was postponed because there was no magistrate available to preside over the matter. On Thursday, Khumalo hid his face under a blue hoodie during his appearance.

He will be back in court on February 7.