Mattera snub by ANC government is too sad for words

On February 1, at the Don Mateman Hall in Eldorado Park, Don Mattera will be deservingly honoured. A household name for decades, Mattera, author of the powerful novel, Memory is the Weapon and many poetry books, turned 85 last month.

Recipient of many prestigious awards, he is arguably one of the best, and for me, most articulate of South African poets in the liberation struggle over the past few decades.

Detained, banned (1973-1982) and house-arrested under apartheid, the man was unbowed and undaunted during those dark days.

There are few men I know, generally, who had the courage of Mattera. He was totally fearless, even in the hands of the security police that he even fought back when he was assaulted in solitary confinement. But that is what you would expect of the once-upon-a-time leader of the notorious Sophiatown-based Vultures gang.

But in honouring Mattera, the one thing that is most unfortunately conspicuous is the fact that he has been marginalised by the ANC government and particularly by the department of education, which has refused to approve his books as prescribed works at schools. In fact, it is a sad reflection that this event was organised by his family and friends, when it should have been an initiative of the ANC government.

However, the neglect of Mattera I see as an extension of the chronic neglect of coloured communities, which the premier of Gauteng, David Makhura, conceded last year was a serious problem. An interview I had with the MEC for education, Panyaza Lesufi, also conceded that infrastructural development in coloured townships have been seriously neglected, which he agreed was partly the cause of unrest at several schools and the wave of militant protests that hit several coloured townships in 2017.