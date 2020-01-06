Father of baby born in Soweto taxi banned from clinic for 'intimidation'

A father whose child was born in a minibus taxi has been banned from Chiawelo Clinic in Soweto for allegedly intimidating a nurse, who he accused of refusing to help the mother of his child.

“A restraining order has been obtained against the father as he continues to patrol the clinic premises, parking area and - worse - the labour ward, looking for the nurse who attended to his girlfriend and child - and violating the privacy of other mothers in labour," said Lerato Madumo-Gova, spokesperson for Young Nurses Indaba Trade Union (YNITU).

SowetaLIVE's sister publication TimesLIVE reported in December that the baby was alive and healthy after being born in a taxi.

A video of the woman after she had given birth went viral. In the video, a man can be heard shouting about a nurse allegedly refusing to attend to the mother.

“I am not fighting - I am fighting her statement that she won't help her because they deliver at the labour ward, not inside the car. The baby is already here ... and she’s telling us that she won’t help her!” he shouted.