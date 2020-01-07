SebenzaLIVE

CAREER GUIDES

Here's how radiologist perform and interpret diagnostic imaging tests

07 January 2020 - 07:00
Image: 123RF/atic12.

A radiologist is a specialist medical doctor who has had postgraduate training in performing and interpreting diagnostic imaging tests and interventional procedures or treatments that involve the use of X-ray, ultrasound and magnetic resonance imaging equipment.


Brought to you by GoStudy
Find more career guidance on PACE's GoStudy South Africa website

Radiologists are trained to assist other doctors and specialists to treat their patients by making a diagnosis and providing treatment using medical imaging.

Radiologists have the medical knowledge to understand and explain the medical problem or symptom through the images or pictures that are taken of various parts of the inside of the body.

FIND MORE CAREERS WITH SEBENZALIVE

Click here to view all our career guides

We'll help you find the right career
SebenzaLIVE
1 year ago

Here's how oral hygienists prevent dental diseases

Dental hygienists (oral hygienists) are concerned with the promotion of oral health and the prevention of dental disease.
SebenzaLIVE
1 month ago

Here's how a parasitology study the infection and transmission diseases caused by parasites

Parasitology is the study of parasites, their modes of infection and transmission, diseases caused by parasites, and immune responses to them.
SebenzaLIVE
1 month ago

Find a job

Trending

Latest Videos

Live stream captures deadly Texas church shooting
Under Big Brother's watchful eyes: 2019 in CCTV footage
X