Here's how radiologist perform and interpret diagnostic imaging tests
A radiologist is a specialist medical doctor who has had postgraduate training in performing and interpreting diagnostic imaging tests and interventional procedures or treatments that involve the use of X-ray, ultrasound and magnetic resonance imaging equipment.
Radiologists are trained to assist other doctors and specialists to treat their patients by making a diagnosis and providing treatment using medical imaging.
Radiologists have the medical knowledge to understand and explain the medical problem or symptom through the images or pictures that are taken of various parts of the inside of the body.