'Significant setback' as Cape Town clinic closed after theft of eight new computers

A Cape Town clinic which treats 400 patients daily has been closed after the theft of eight computers.

Burglars broke into Kuyasa Community Day Centre in Khayelitsha early on Wednesday, said Cape Town mayoral committee member for community services and health Zahid Badroodien.

“Eight computers which were delivered to the clinic in early December were stolen, and the network and uninterrupted power supply cabinet was broken,” he said.

Badroodien said the clinic had 5,000 patients on antiretrovirals and its closure was a “significant setback” for health services in the area.

“Clients come from Kuyasa, but also surrounding areas like Monwabisi Park, Enkanini, Ezwelitsha and Harare, a collective population of nearly 150,000 people,” he said.