Hero taxi driver helps KZN mom give birth in minibus, clinic probed for alleged misconduct

A KwaZulu-Natal taxi driver has been hailed as a “hero” after he helped a woman give birth in his taxi on Wednesday.

According to the provincial health department, the 31-year-old taxi driver, Nhlonipho Zulu, was about to finish his shift when an eight-month pregnant passenger told him she suspected she was about to go into labour.

Zulu was travelling between Nongoma and Hlabisa at the time and had to drop off two other passengers before rushing the pregnant mother, in her early 20s, to the nearest clinic.

However, upon examining her, nurses allegedly disputed that she was about to go into labour.

They stand accused of not only being dismissive and using rude language, but also refusing to call an ambulance, instead telling the taxi driver to take the pregnant woman to Benedictine Hospital about 30km away. The KZN health department is aware of the allegations and has ordered an investigation.

Zulu recalled how the hysterical mother begged him to stop the taxi and help her give birth.

“I was trying to ignore her pleas, and instead get her to hospital. But she let out a loud cry and said, ‘My baby is coming out ... my baby is coming out ... I can feel the head…’ She was literally begging me to stop and help her.”

Zulu said he stopped the taxi, and switched on the internal lights near the sliding door.