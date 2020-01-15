Iconic Caledonian Stadium now haven for drug addicts

Former Bafana Bafana star Mark Fish has expressed sadness and disappointment that the Caledonian Stadium in Pretoria has been allowed to go to ruin.

The stadium, which produced soccer stars such as Fish, had been abandoned and has now become a haven for the homeless and drug addicts in the capital city.

The venue was the home of one of the oldest teams in Pretoria, Arcadia Shepherds FC, which Fish played for as a junior.

It gets occasionally used for amateur football matches but has no proper ablution facilities and its fence along the busy Francis Baard Street has been torn.

The stadium has over the past year been ripped apart piece by piece.

"It is very sad and disappointing that a stadium with so much history and that was a second home for many a footballer no matter the colour or race has been left to deteriorate the way it has," Fish said.

Fish said he had very fond memories of the stadium where he plied his trade as a youngster.

"From the age of six until 18 I played at Arcadia [Shepherds], it gave me so much as a person not only a footballer - respect, character, desire, commitment, humility and the pure love of the game - the way we played and the family that the Caledonian created," Fish said.