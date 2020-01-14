Makana placed under administration for service failures, corruption

The Makhanda high court on Tuesday ordered the Makana municipality to be dissolved and placed under administration for violating its constitutional mandate by failing to provide basic services to the community.

The application was brought by the Unemployed People’s Movement (UPM) and other civil society organisations against the municipality, which was the first respondent, and several others in February 2019. The applicants were represented by Wheeldon, Rushmere & Cole. The case was heard in September.

Makana includes Makhanda, formerly Grahamstown.

The order has to be carried out by the provincial executive of the Eastern Cape, one of the respondents in the case.