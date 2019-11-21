ConCourt ends former councillor's marathon bid to be a municipal manager

A former ANC councillor in the Eastern Cape has failed in his marathon bid to be appointed municipal manager at Makana municipality.

The constitutional court dismissed Paul Notyawa's appeal on Thursday against a judgment passed by the high court in Grahamstown (Makana) in 2017.

The high court had held that Notyawa failed to bring an application to review an earlier decision to rescind his appointment within 180 days.

The question to be answered by the constitutional court was whether the high court, in refusing to overlook an unreasonable delay on the part of Notyawa in instituting review proceedings, failed to properly exercise its discretion.

The case has its genesis in March 2015 when Notyawa was appointed municipal manager by the Makana council.

But then MEC for co-operative governance and traditional affairs (Cogta) Fikile Xasa told the municipality he was not satisfied with the appointment.

Xasa did not confirm the appointment, on the basis that Notyawa did not meet the minimum requirements for the post in terms of the Municipal Systems Act.

Xasa instructed the municipality to re-advertise the post.