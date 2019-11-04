Another council bid to oust municipal manager

The battle for the control of a struggling Mpumalanga municipality enters another round as its council convenes today to suspend its municipal manager.

The Mpumalanga government's executive committee led by Premier Refilwe Mtsweni resolved to institute section 106 B of the Local Government Systems Act which would see a forensic investigation being launched at three municipalities including the Dr JS Moroka local municipality which sits in Siyabuswa, north east of Pretoria.

George Mthethwa, spokesperson for the cooperative governance department, told Sowetan yesterday that the department will this week draw up terms of references of the probe and appoint investigators to conduct the forensic investigation at the three municipalities. "The investigators will be expected to submit a report in 60 days," Mthethwa said.

The Dr JS Moroka municipality, which struggles to provide its residents with water, has been rocked by intermittent protests action since its council has been trying to suspend its municipal manager, Thami Kubheka, for more than two months.

This has led to out-of-court settlement reached last Thursday, which saw Kubheka's nemesis, mayor Thulari Madileng, returning to his position after he had been ousted during a disputed motion of no confidence put forward by the EFF last month.