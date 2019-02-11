No water, no electricity ... but lots of garbage in 'cursed Makhanda'

Water outages, power blackouts, litter-strewn streets and sewage trickling into people’s homes has become a norm for residents of Makhanda (Grahamstown), prompting some to ask if they are cursed.

But their dry sense of humour is intact. On Monday, Nomawethu Budaza commented on social media, "There's no chill in Makhanda - water gone, electricity gone," to which Leonie Yendall responded, "Just the garbage is left...".

A municipal town hall meeting with residents has been called for Monday evening as the city stares at a water "Day Zero", precipitated by a drought compounded by years of shoddy local government management.

The city of 70,000 residents has faced prolonged water outages and dirty water coming out of the taps due to poor management of its ageing infrastructure, but now the water supply to the western half of the city, including Rhodes University, is drying up due to the drought.

According to the local Grocotts Mail newspaper, large parts of the city have had dry taps for a week. Residents queued for hours on Sunday as trucks organised by a municipality-led crisis committee struggled to service thousands of households. Civic group Makana Revive, which spent the past week picking up refuse across the city during a strike, have turned their attention to boosting water deliveries to desperate families, said the newspaper.