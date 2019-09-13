Makhanda court hears bid to place Makana municipality under administration

On Thursday, the Makhanda (formerly Grahamstown) High Court heard an application by the Unemployed People’s Movement (UPM) to dissolve the Makana municipal council for violating its constitutional mandate by failing to provide basic services to the community.

The UPM is calling for the department of co-operative governance and traditional affairs to intervene and appoint an administrator, under section 139 (1) of the constitution.

Ayanda Kota, leader of the UPM, told GroundUp that the people of Makhanda have had enough of “having their rights violated by living in sewage and drinking contaminated water”.

The municipality’s lawyer argued that the separation of powers between government and courts meant it was for the provincial government, not the courts, to decide to place the municipality under administration, as it did not fall under the court’s jurisdiction. The municipality also argued that it faced a shortage of finances rather than administrative problems.