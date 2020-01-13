Principal killed for taking stance against disorder

School principal Emmanuel Tshivhase was killed allegedly for taking a stance against mismanagement of funds at his school.

Tshivhase, 53, was shot dead about 3km from the Jabulile Secondary School in Orange Farm where he had been the principal for two years.

It's alleged that on Thursday, Tshivhase had stopped his car on the side of the road to respond to a call when he was confronted by an unknown man who shot him dead.

Yesterday, friends and colleagues gathered outside Tshivhase's house in Protea North in Soweto.

His two daughters, Ompha and Chaka Tshivhase, who were seen welcoming guests, could not hide their tears.

Family spokesperson, Pastor Mashudu Tshinavhe-Mashabela, 48, said Tshivhase always told the family that not everyone was happy about his leadership style at school.

"The main problem was that some of the school governing body and school management team did not want him to follow the procurement processes.

"He was seen as a wrong person as he maintained his principles as the principal," Mashabela said.

Mashabela said Tshivhase's death came at a time when he was on 40 days of fasting with his wife.

"When he left on Thursday morning, he promised his wife that he won't come back home late. Unfortunately, few hours later his wife received the terrible news that her husband was no more. We strongly believe as the family that his murder had to do with the call he received," Tshinavhe-Mashabela said.