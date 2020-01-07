For 10 years, rural Limpopo's Dendron Secondary has had pupils in SA's top 30 matrics

For years, Dendron Secondary School, in the rural area of Bochum, Limpopo, has produced top matric pupils.

Basic education minister Angie Motshekga on Tuesday made special mention of the school, saying pupils there continued to defy the odds.

“Since I was a minister, for the past 10 years, Dendron has never failed to send a learner to the top 30. The other year, the principal had his own child in the top 30,” said Motshekga.

She was speaking at a department of education event in Midrand, where 2019's top matrics were honoured.

Pupils from across the country, including one from Dendron Secondary, were honoured.