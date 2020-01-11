Drought-ravaged Northern Cape to be declared a disaster area

Human settlements, water and sanitation minister Lindiwe Sisulu and Northern Cape premier Zamani Saul agreed on Friday that the province should be declared a disaster area because of the debilitating drought.

“The province will issue a statement declaring the drought in the province as a disaster soon. Only the province has the power to make this declaration,” director-general of the department of human settlements, water and sanitation Mbulelo Tshangana said on Friday.

Sisulu and Saul met on Friday to address water and sanitation challenges in the province.

“Minister Sisulu has put aside R300m to prioritise all the hotspots. Almost 80% of the Northern Cape is affected and the western parts are seriously affected. We have secured R300m from the budget to prioritise these hotspots.