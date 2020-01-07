Jury selection in Harvey Weinstein rape trial begins in wake of new charges

Lawyers in Harvey Weinstein's rape trial will begin selecting jurors on Tuesday, a challenging process in the wake of the #MeToo movement and fresh sex crime charges brought against the former film producer.

Hours after Weinstein's New York trial started on Monday, Los Angeles District Attorney Jackie Lacey charged Weinstein with the sexual assault of two unidentified women in 2013.

Weinstein, 67, has pleaded not guilty to charges of assaulting two women in New York. He faces life in prison if convicted on the most serious charge, predatory sexual assault.

The once powerful film producer is known for reshaping movie-making with low-budget, critically acclaimed films such as "The English Patient" and "Shakespeare in Love."

The Los Angeles charges come as potential jurors in New York were scheduled to arrive at court on Tuesday and fill out questionnaires to determine if they can be impartial.