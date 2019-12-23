Farmer and pastor Juan Greeff woke up in the early hours of Saturday morning to find his sheep kraal had been raided.

“I didn’t see or hear anything. Not even the dogs barked. I just woke up in the middle of the night‚ like any other night‚ and checked the kraal on camera. I was shocked to see it empty‚” he said.

“I had no doubt they were stolen because the fence was cut. It looked like they were walked through the farm.”

The Vredefort AGS-Kerk pastor said he alerted his neighbours and formed a search party. At about 5am they got a lead.

“We heard that there was a strange vehicle loading the animals. Then we made a roadblock with the community patrol guys.”

When they tried to flag down the suspected stock thieves‚ the suspects drove into one of the roadblock members.