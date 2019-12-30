SAA cancels flights to and from Mauritius as storm intensifies

SAA cancelled flights between Johannesburg and Mauritius on Monday because of unfavourable weather conditions associated with tropical storm Calvinia.

The Mauritius Meteorological Services said that the storm continued to intensify and issued a cyclone warning with the possibility of wind gusts of up to 120km/h over the island nation in the Indian Ocean.

“We have decided to add additional flights on Tuesday in order to accommodate as many passengers as possible who are affected by the cancellation on Monday. SAA will operate two wide-bodied aircraft, an A330-200 [36 business and 186 economy class seats] and an A330-300 [46 business and 203 economy],” said airline spokesperson Tlali Tlali.

“We apologise to our customers for these cancellations, which were caused by circumstances beyond our control. The Mauritius Meteorology Services notified us that they have decided to close the airspace based on the severity of the weather."