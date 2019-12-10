Mabuza defends government's decisions on SOEs

Eskom announced its new CEO and government received a lot of criticism in particular from opposition parties such as the EFF.

The Red Berets viewed the appointment as working against the transformation agenda.

The special congress is held at midpoint by the SACP to assess work done on the conference resolutions and also look into the current political environment.

Mabuza said government was ready to confront weaknesses faced by all the state-owned enterprises.

"The decision to put SAA under business rescue is a decision that we took. It is not a decision of the president.

"It is in the best interest of the workers at SAA and it is in the best interest of the entity [for it] not to close down," he said.

Government recently placed the ailing state airline under business rescue as its financial woes had reached the worst levels.

With regards to Eskom, Mabuza used the opportunity to apologise to the public for the inconvenience caused by the on-going loadshedding.

"We cannot allow Eskom to fail. We will do everything in our power to get Eskom right," he said.

He added that Eskom must accept that has to "We are going to tackle the challenges faced by all our state-owned enterprises together. Some of the decisions that we are going to take are going to be very unpopular," he said.

Mabuza urged the SACP to strive for the unity of the tripartite alliance as it was the ticket that gives all its members public trust and legitimacy.

The conference continues today.