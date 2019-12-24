Murder of Lavender Hill boy, 5: Two arrested
Two suspects were arrested in connection with the murder of a five-year-old boy in Lavender Hill, Cape Town.
The boy was shot dead on Saturday when warring parties fired shots in Drury Court.
“Anti-Gang Unit (AGU) detectives have been working around the clock in search of the perpetrators of the act. On Monday afternoon, 23 December they apprehended two suspects aged 24 and 29 in connection with the murder and attempted murder,” police spokesperson Brigadier Novela Potelwa said.
At the same time the five-year-old was shot, a 22-year-old was also shot and seriously wounded. He was taken to hospital for medical assistance. The two suspects are believed to be linked to a series of other cases.
They are expected in court on Friday, December 27 2019. Western Cape SAPS management hailed the efforts of the AGU detectives who tracked the suspects.