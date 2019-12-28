Tax fraud and evasion cost R50bn a year, says Dennis Davis

The Davis tax committee estimates the annual tax gap is at least R50bn.

The tax gap is the difference between what is actually collected by the SA Revenue Service (Sars) and what can realistically be expected to be collected and is explained by tax fraud and evasion.

The R50bn includes what is thought to be lost from customs, VAT, base erosion and profit shifting, and the non-payment of tax by wealthy individuals.

The term of office of the committee was extended by finance minister Tito Mboweni in his budget speech in February to enable it to investigate the tax gap. Since then the committee has been working closely with Sars to verify the estimates provided in various completed studies. It has also been looking at the ways that tax evasion and fraud take place.

In an interview on Friday and in an article published earlier in the week by the Daily Maverick, the chair of the committee, judge Dennis Davis, said a report issued by Global Financial Integrity in November 2018 estimated that SA lost $3.4bn in tax revenue in respect of exports and imports in 2016.

Another 2018 study estimated that R7bn a year was lost due to base erosion and profit shifting, which involves diverting profits made in SA — particularly by multinational companies — to lower-tax jurisdictions.

Davis said the amount lost due to VAT fraud and tax evasion by high-net-worth individuals has not yet been quantified. “If you take all of that, a R50bn estimate is very conservative,” he said.