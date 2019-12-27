South Africa

Bodies of 7 suspected zama-zamas dumped near Benoni highway

By ERNEST MABUZA - 27 December 2019 - 09:58
The bodies of seven suspected illegal miners were found near the N12 Putfontein off-ramp in Benoni on Thursday.
The bodies of seven suspected illegal miners were found near the N12 Putfontein off-ramp in Benoni on Thursday.
Image: 123rf/ Igor Stevanovic

Police are investigating a case of murder following the gruesome discovery of seven bodies dumped on the Putfontein off-ramp next to the N12 highway in Benoni, east of Johannesburg.

The bodies were discovered on Thursday night with bullet wounds. One body also had burn wounds.

“At this stage it is not clear what happened. Police are still in the process of identifying the bodies, which are all males,” said police spokesperson Col Noxolo Kweza.

Community flees zama-zamas' terror

Another body found near mine shaft
News
4 months ago

She said the men might have been part of the ongoing illegal mining activities in the area and could have been killed underground. 

A passerby discovered the bodies and notified the police.

“Police are appealing to communities to assist identify the bodies, estimated to be aged between 30 and 40 years old,” said Kweza.

"Possibilities of further additional charges cannot be ruled out at this stage."

Anyone with information regarding the incident should contact the police anonymously on 08600 10111 or contact Capt Manetha at 082 411 4677.

Zama-zamas war leaves three dead in revenge attacks

Community now fear for their lives
News
4 months ago

Death does not deter zama-zamas

Illegal miners – better known as zama -zamas – had to blast open a rock that had crushed their colleagues to death in a disused mine shaft near ...
News
1 year ago

Illegal miners forced at gunpoint to carry bodies

Abel Abugalo described in chilling detail how he and other illegal miners were forced by “security guards” to carry the bodies of colleagues who were ...
News
2 years ago

Would you like to comment on this article or view other readers' comments? Register (it’s quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Trending

Related articles

Latest Videos

Under Big Brother's watchful eyes: 2019 in CCTV footage
FROM THE SCENE: Former gang boss Rashied Staggie shot in Cape Town​
X