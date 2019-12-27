Bodies of 7 suspected zama-zamas dumped near Benoni highway
Police are investigating a case of murder following the gruesome discovery of seven bodies dumped on the Putfontein off-ramp next to the N12 highway in Benoni, east of Johannesburg.
The bodies were discovered on Thursday night with bullet wounds. One body also had burn wounds.
“At this stage it is not clear what happened. Police are still in the process of identifying the bodies, which are all males,” said police spokesperson Col Noxolo Kweza.
She said the men might have been part of the ongoing illegal mining activities in the area and could have been killed underground.
A passerby discovered the bodies and notified the police.
“Police are appealing to communities to assist identify the bodies, estimated to be aged between 30 and 40 years old,” said Kweza.
"Possibilities of further additional charges cannot be ruled out at this stage."
Anyone with information regarding the incident should contact the police anonymously on 08600 10111 or contact Capt Manetha at 082 411 4677.
