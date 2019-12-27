Year in Review: These international celebs' visits shook Mzansi
It was a busy year for Mzansi with several international stars making their way to our shores.
Of course fans rallied together to give their faves a warm Mzansi welcome.
Sam Smith's highly-anticipated tour
Die-hard fans nearly lost their minds when it was announced that singing sensation Sam Smith would be making his way to the country for the first time.
The star's performances in the country was part of his The Thrill Of It All World Tour .
The superstar totally rocked his shows at the Ticketpro Dome in Johannesburg on April 13 & 14.
However, Cape Town fans were left disappointed as the icon had to cancel his shows due to health reasons.
Arnold Schwarzenegger's visit was lit
The Terminator star made his way to Mzansi in May for the 4th Arnold Classic Africa Multisport Festival, in Sandton in May. The festival was part of a series of multi-country competitions that feature professional and amateur bodybuilding and combat sports.
Arnie's visit made headlines across the world after a random guy decided to drop kick the actor while he was interacting with fans.
A video of the attacker pouncing on Arnie went viral on social media but he shrugged off the incident.
The Royal Visit
Prince Harry and his wife, Duchess Meghan spread a sense of jubilance through the country when they visited Mzansi as part of a 10-day tour to southern Africa.
The Duke and Duchess of Sussex kicked off their tour in the country by visiting Nyanga, the Cape Flats township which has been dubbed the "murder capital".
“This is a community where men and women have a role to play. Touching on what your president said last week, no man is born to cause violence to women. This is learned behaviour and a cycle that need to be broken," he said, adding that he was impressed that the community was tackling gender-based violence head on," Prince Harry told the crowd who had gathered to welcome them.
Prince Harry and Meghan also introduced baby Archie to Archbishop Desmond Tutu, and visited Graca Machel and President Cyril Ramaphosa.