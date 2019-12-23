South Africans dig deep this December by tipping waiters 100% of their bills

In the spirit of Christmas, South Africans are sparing more than just their change for those who are less fortunate.

Many are taking part in a challenge, started on the #ImStaying Facebook page, calling on people who are eating out during the festive season to not just tip their waiters the usual 10% of their bill but to instead give them a generous 100% tip.

Sharing their good deeds on social media, some people ran up bills of over R1,500 and matched this amount with their tips. Others posted bills for less than R100 after simply dashing out for a quick coffee or snack.

One of those who took up the challenge to give those who wait on them a big Christmas bonus, Lynda Brews, said she was moved by her waitress's reaction when she saw the R231.60 tip that she had left her.

“My waitress was totally taken aback and couldn't stop smiling,” said Brews.