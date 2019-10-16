Joburg mom gets #ImStaying tattoo

A supporter of the #ImStaying movement has taken a further step in her cause - getting a tattoo to raise awareness about the beauty of the country.

Erika O'Brien of Walkerville, south of Johannesburg, is among 678,000 people who have joined the Facebook group #ImStaying. The group was created last month, and is a home for people who have vowed to stay in the country despite increasing concerns about crime and economic hardships.

Asked about her recent tattoo - a picture of which she posted to the page - O'Brien said it was to raise awareness about the beauty of SA.

“We’ve seen a lot of horrible things happen in our country, but we seem to have turned a blind eye to the fact that there is a lot of good that is also happening. It's [the tattoo] just raising awareness and [a] call for our country to be one happy family,” she told TimesLIVE.