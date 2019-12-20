Vandals overrun Kalushi square

The Solomon Mahlangu Freedom Square in Mamelodi, which cost R49m to upgrade, has been vandalised and is now a haven for drug addicts and homeless people.

The square, at the entrance of the sprawling township east of Pretoria, which set the municipality back almost R50m for its first phase alone, was meant to be a tourist attraction.

When Sowetan visited the square this week it found the artwork on its walls damaged and its fence, toilets and other equipment stolen.

Aubrey Motau, an artist from the Mamelodi Art and Culture Forum, said the square was supposed to be an important site for locals, especially artists.

"My heart bleeds every time I pass the Solomon Mahlangu Square because it is a site where young people of Mamelodi and tourists should learn about the history of Mamelodi and the history of Solomon Mahlangu," he said.

Motaung said it was sad that the square had been allowed to go to ruin.