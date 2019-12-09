Father of wife killer Christopher Panayiotou shot dead outside snack bar

The father of convicted wife murderer Christopher Panayiotou was shot dead in Uitenhage in the Eastern Cape shortly before 2am on Monday.

Costa Panayiotou, 67, was gunned down outside the Bambi Snack Bar in Market Street, reports HeraldLIVE.

According to officials, he was shot twice.

Police spokesperson Sgt Majola Nkohli confirmed that Panayiotou’s VW Polo was stolen and had been recovered, abandoned, in Motherwell.