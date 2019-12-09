South Africa

Father of wife killer Christopher Panayiotou shot dead outside snack bar

By Gareth Wilson - 09 December 2019 - 09:09
Costa Panayiotou outside the Port Elizabeth magistrate's court in 2016.
Costa Panayiotou outside the Port Elizabeth magistrate's court in 2016.
Image: Mike Holmes

The father of convicted wife murderer Christopher Panayiotou was shot dead in Uitenhage in the Eastern Cape shortly before 2am on Monday.

Costa Panayiotou, 67, was gunned down outside the Bambi Snack Bar in Market Street, reports HeraldLIVE.

According to officials, he was shot twice.

Police spokesperson Sgt Majola Nkohli confirmed that Panayiotou’s VW Polo was stolen and had been recovered, abandoned, in Motherwell.

Nkohli said more information would be released later.

Panayiotou orchestrated the murder of his wife, Jayde Panayiotou, in 2015 by hiring Sinethemba Nenembe and Zolani Sibeko to kill her.

Jayde's body was found in an open field near Uitenhage on April 22 that year. She had been shot three times.

In November 2017, Panayiotou was sentenced to life imprisonment for murder.

Sibeko, who was found guilty of conspiracy to commit murder, was sentenced to 15 years and Nenembe was sentenced to life for murder and an additional 15 years for robbery.

Contraband seized in prison cell of wife killer Christopher Panayiotou

Convicted murderer Christopher Panayiotou has lost some privileges behind bars after being found in possession of a cellphone and sim cards in his ...
News
11 months ago

Panayiotou 'middleman' found with another woman‚ ex will now testify against him

For six months‚ the man at the centre of Jayde Panayiotou’s murder sent police on a wild goose chase across the province‚ with an undercover agent ...
News
1 year ago

Would you like to comment on this article or view other readers' comments? Register (it’s quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Trending

Related articles

Latest Videos

Ready, set and go! Black Friday has arrived
North West traffic officers accused of trying to bribe driver
X