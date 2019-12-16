Rugby

Former Springbok coach Peter de Villiers's daughter loses battle against cancer

By Khanyiso Tshwaku - 16 December 2019
Peter de Villiers is mourning the passing away of his daughter.
Image: Duif Du Toit / Gallo Images / Getty Images

Tragedy befell former Springbok coach Peter de Villiers when his daughter lost her battle against cancer on Sunday.

Odille Monk‚ 28-year-old‚ was diagnosed with cancer last year after it was reported that doctors found a lump in her chest.

De Villiers‚ South Africa's most outspoken Springbok coach and the most successful against the All Blacks‚ was always besides his daughter during her chemotherapy sessions.

He was recently coaching the Zimbabwean national team when his daughter was diagnosed.

De Villiers‚ who's generally rubbed up South African rugby the wrong way during his colourful three-year stint as Bok coach between 2008 and 2011‚ had a successful time as national team mentor.

He steered them to three consecutive wins against the All Blacks in 2009‚ collected the Tri-Nations in 2009 and the prized British and Irish Lions series win in the same year.

The Boks didn't win the trophy‚ which is now the Rugby Championship‚ until this year where they also went on to win the Rugby World Cup.

De Villiers's sole attempt to win the Rugby World Cup ended in 2011 when Bryce Lawrence refereed the Springboks out of the game during a 11-9 quarterfinal loss against Australia in Wellington.

