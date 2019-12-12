Avoid traffic fine drama with a new online payment system
With expected encounters with traffic officials at roadblocks every festive season, a company has come up with a nifty, convenient and free way for South African motorists to clear up outstanding fines before hitting the roads to holiday destinations.
Fines SA has service arrangements with more than 250 municipalities and it has official access to a central database for checking outstanding fines. All you need do is go to its website, www.finesSA.co.za, and enter your details and ID number. The system then taps into the records and reverts to you with any outstanding fines with 48 hours of registration.
Alternatively, send your ID number, name, cellphone number and e-mail address to info@finesSA.co.za. Payment of traffic fines is via cash, EFT, Snapscan or Zapper, and you are guaranteed an electronic receipt for the transaction.
It’s as simple as that and beats the alternative of standing in municipal queues.
Barry Berman, founder of SA Fines, says the system is safe and user-friendly, and doesn’t share personal details with the authorities. Instead, they offer motorists the convenience of settling fines from the comfort of their computer or smartphone.
Furthermore, he said, Fines SA has agreements with the municipalities it works with to reward with discounts of up to 20%, depending on the severity of the charges.
In the case of a criminal summons or a warrant of arrest having been issued, Fines SA can also help facilitate the penalties instead of facing a magistrate. This is not only done for expediency, but also to alleviate the pressure on the traffic fine system and help reduce backlogs.
Apart from the possibility of savings of up to 20% off on all your outstanding traffic fines, and with your information stored on the platform, the company will send you regular updates on any traffic fine infringements you may rack up in future. Fines SA also offers licencing and vehicle registration services.
