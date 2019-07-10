Lawyers body challenges Cape Town's 'apartheid style' by-laws

The National Association of Democratic Lawyers (Nadel) is challenging in court the constitutionality of the "apartheid style" by-laws the City of Cape Town seeks to use to force homeless people off the pavements or face paying a fine.

Nadel has accused the city of introducing the law in a veil of secrecy. However, the city's mayoral committee member for safety JP Smith said the controversial laws were introduced following complaints by residents about homeless people blocking pavements.

He said that the city had made accommodation available for the homeless but some “have elected to be” on the streets.

But Nadel is adamant the by-laws were specifically targeted at poor people.

“Nadel is set to oppose the City of Cape Town by-laws that criminalise and penalise poor and homeless people,” said the organisation’s deputy secretary Ugeshnee Naicker.